First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a five-member team led by Paul Vasady-Kovacs has joined First Republic Investment Management.

Vasady-Kovacs was named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. He will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Paul Vasady-Kovacs is a successful wealth manager who will further strengthen our ability to serve clients and help them achieve their objectives,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Paul and his team share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional client service.”

Vasady-Kovacs has more than 22 years of wealth management experience providing customized solutions including financial and estate planning for high net worth families, individuals and organizations. He also has particular expertise working with multi-generational families offering asset, investment and liability management, as well as insurance and philanthropy services. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director, Senior Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and provides a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and private wealth management, including investment, brokerage, insurance, trust and foreign exchange services. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson, Wyoming; and Bellevue, Washington. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

