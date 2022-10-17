ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were NOBL(16.92%), VOO(13.97%), and IUSV(11.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 60,796 shares. The trade had a 3.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/17/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.55 per share and a market cap of $28.83Bil. The stock has returned -9.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC bought 23,264 shares of NAS:IUSV for a total holding of 304,753. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.58.

On 10/17/2022, ISHARES TRUST traded for a price of $65.19 per share and a market cap of $11.19Bil. The stock has returned -10.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ISHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC bought 15,943 shares of BATS:NOBL for a total holding of 360,799. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.03.

On 10/17/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $82.56 per share and a market cap of $9.41Bil. The stock has returned -10.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a price-book ratio of 7.55.

During the quarter, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC bought 28,256 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 188,536. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.4 per share and a market cap of $12.75Bil. The stock has returned -23.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

The guru established a new position worth 99,018 shares in NAS:DCGO, giving the stock a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.03 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, DocGo Inc traded for a price of $11.03 per share and a market cap of $1.08Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DocGo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.86 and a price-sales ratio of 2.64.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

