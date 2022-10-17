Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3131 CAMINO DEL RIO NORTH SAN DIEGO, CA 92108

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 50 stocks valued at a total of $78.00Mil. The top holdings were SPLG(17.46%), ESGU(13.82%), and GOVT(8.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VGSH by 134,494 shares. The trade had a 8.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.41.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.63 per share and a market cap of $16.51Bil. The stock has returned -5.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTS by 220,663 shares. The trade had a 6.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.23.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $28.83 per share and a market cap of $3.66Bil. The stock has returned -5.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 27,575 shares. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.52 per share and a market cap of $25.79Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought 54,182 shares of BATS:GOVT for a total holding of 295,279. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.61.

On 10/17/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.56 per share and a market cap of $25.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought 16,306 shares of BATS:EFG for a total holding of 47,997. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $74.27 per share and a market cap of $8.77Bil. The stock has returned -31.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a price-book ratio of 2.99.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

