PR Newswire

Kevin O'Leary, nicknamed "Mr. Wonderful," is a Canadian businessman, entrepreneur, and television personality who headlined a strong program of expert speakers.

Clients and partners give positive reviews on content and networking opportunities at the in-person conference after a two-year hiatus

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced it recently wrapped its annual client conference, SS&C Deliver 2022. The leading conference focused on delivering innovation for the global financial services and healthcare industries. SS&C Deliver 2022 brought together global leaders to discuss and share how their companies are investing in innovative technology to help scale operations and drive value. This year's gathering featured 250 speakers across 120 sessions.

"SS&C Deliver brought together 1,300+ financial services and healthcare attendees globally to learn from each other to deliver on the future of these industries," said Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, SS&C. "I am especially thankful to our speakers, customers, partners, sponsors, and the SS&C team for the hard work they put into sharing their insights and experience with our attendees."

This year's conference theme focused on "Delivering the Future." Conference topics ranged from managing operations in a hybrid environment, innovation and evaluating disruptive technologies, creating direct-to-consumer experiences, and operating in times of volatility and uncertainty. Following a two-year hiatus from hosting the conference in person, the trends and sessions highlighted resonated with attendees.

Bill Stone hosted the opening keynote where he connected with three industry leaders, Frank Baker, Siris Co-Founder and Managing Partner; Collin Roche, GTCR Co-CEO and Managing Director, and Bryan Corbett, Managed Funds Association President to discuss the future of the financial services industry.

Networking with attendees on the future of financial services and regulation intrigued Bryan Corbett, President of the Managed Funds Association (MFA). MFA represents the global alternative asset management industry and its investors by advocating for public policies to foster efficient, transparent, fair capital markets and competitive tax and regulatory structures. "This is a pivotal time for our industry and SS&C Deliver helped to facilitate important conversations about how fund administrators, alternative asset managers, and other service providers can work together to ensure its continued vibrancy. We appreciate SS&C's partnership and engagement on the board. Fund administrators will be an important part of the emerging compliance ecosystem as new rules are implemented," he said.

Ryan W. Easter, Chief Operating Officer, Principal at Johnson Investment Counsel, was collecting information on SS&C products and services and the conference exceeded his expectations. Johnson Investment Counsel is undergoing its transformation after several vendor misfires before selecting SS&C Advent. "I wanted to extend my gratitude after such a wonderful conference," he said.

Kevin O'Leary, the renowned Investor on ABC's Shark Tank and Founder and Chairman, O'Shares Investment Index Strategies, delivered the second-day keynote, where he shared his views on current and future trends, including the war for the best talent, the future for crypto and blockchain and becoming a leader. Finally, the conference concluded on Day 2 with a private event at Universal Studios.

SS&C's return to an in-person client event was a success and we have started planning for 2023. Please join us on October 22-24 at the JW Marriott hotel in Austin, Texas.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-concludes-successful-annual-ssc-deliver-conference-featuring-top-leaders-from-siris-capital-gtcr-managed-funds-association-and-more-301650711.html

SOURCE SS&C