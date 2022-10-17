Elk River Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $379.00Mil. The top holdings were SDY(9.84%), IJR(6.62%), and RSP(6.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elk River Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Elk River Wealth Management, LLC bought 93,364 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 334,206. The trade had a 2.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $115.68 per share and a market cap of $20.61Bil. The stock has returned -3.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a price-book ratio of 2.31.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 153,104 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $54.025 per share and a market cap of $75.56Bil. The stock has returned -27.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

The guru established a new position worth 79,164 shares in BATS:QUAL, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.43 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $106.44 per share and a market cap of $16.36Bil. The stock has returned -22.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 13,611 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 10/17/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $366.54 per share and a market cap of $328.12Bil. The stock has returned -17.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 3.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Elk River Wealth Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 35,496 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.52 per share and a market cap of $2,268.64Bil. The stock has returned -1.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-book ratio of 39.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.77 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

