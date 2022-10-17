Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $147.00Mil. The top holdings were WDAY(9.12%), AMZN(6.80%), and CRWD(6.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 53,200-share investment in NYSE:NOW. Previously, the stock had a 8.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $450.27 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $357.01 per share and a market cap of $69.04Bil. The stock has returned -47.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 375.56, a price-book ratio of 16.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.62 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 86,800 shares. The trade had a 7.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/17/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $237.67 per share and a market cap of $1,768.64Bil. The stock has returned -21.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 10.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.21 and a price-sales ratio of 9.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 90,500 shares in NAS:GOOGL, giving the stock a 5.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.89 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.51 per share and a market cap of $1,263.35Bil. The stock has returned -31.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.65 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Junson Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:CRWD by 85,700 shares. The trade had a 4.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.92.

On 10/17/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $149.63 per share and a market cap of $34.07Bil. The stock has returned -47.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 27.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -836.99 and a price-sales ratio of 18.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 45,800 shares in NAS:META, giving the stock a 4.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $162.08 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $132.1036 per share and a market cap of $351.45Bil. The stock has returned -59.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-book ratio of 2.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

