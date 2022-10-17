Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 171 stocks valued at a total of $368.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.22%), FVD(4.35%), and VYM(4.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 159,113 shares of ARCA:DWM for a total holding of 312,425. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.43.

On 10/17/2022, WisdomTree International Equity Fund traded for a price of $41.1 per share and a market cap of $485.02Mil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree International Equity Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

During the quarter, Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 177,876 shares of NAS:FPXI for a total holding of 330,563. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.24.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust International IPO ETF traded for a price of $35.4655 per share and a market cap of $292.41Mil. The stock has returned -45.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust International IPO ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a price-book ratio of 3.03.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGOX by 229,156 shares. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.06.

On 10/17/2022, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF traded for a price of $19.1786 per share and a market cap of $148.51Mil. The stock has returned -24.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a price-book ratio of 2.32.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 12,687 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.31 per share and a market cap of $143.58Bil. The stock has returned -28.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a price-book ratio of 6.34.

Octavia Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:KBWB by 44,875 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.23.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco KBW Bank ETF traded for a price of $51.75 per share and a market cap of $1.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

