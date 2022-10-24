PORT ANGELES, Wash., Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Fed Bank, subsidiary of First Northwest Bancorp ( FNWB), today announced that Ana Liza Grandner has joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief Payments Officer.



"Ana Liza is a recognized leader in fintech banking, with deep experience in the digital payments ecosystem,” said Matt Deines, President and CEO of First Fed Bank. “We are delighted to have her onboard as we continue to build our offerings and relationships in the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) space.”

"First Fed is invested in building fintech products and partnerships, which are my passions and areas of expertise,” said Grandner. “I am excited to work with such a talented and dedicated team to grow our BaaS and payments capabilities.”

"Ana Liza will be an integral leader of our F3P division, which is focused on building strategic partnerships with financial technology companies," said Chris Riffle, Chief Digital and Operating Officer of First Fed Bank. "Her depth of knowledge and experience will be an incredible asset as we continue to build our F3P division."

Grandner brings over 20 years of experience in financial services with major banks and fintechs. Prior to First Fed, she was VP, Head of Fintech Banking and Head of The Payroll Protection Program at Cross River, a payments technology leader and BaaS provider with cards, lending, and crypto solutions.

Prior to Cross River, Grandner was Director of Private Label Banking at The Bancorp, a leader in the financial services and payments industry. Her portfolio included accounts with Google, Simple, Varo, Bento, and others. Her leadership in this space has been recognized by several conferences that have featured her as an invited speaker, including the Most Influential Women in Payments summit at Card Forum, where she gave the keynote address.

Grandner began her financial services career with client-facing roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citibank, and Vanguard.

Grandner earned a bachelor's degree from Yale University . She later completed the Global Executive MBA from TRIUM, a top-ranked degree jointly awarded by New York University Stern School of Business, London School of Economics and Political Science, and (HEC) School of Management in Paris.

About FNWB

First Northwest Bancorp ( FNWB) is a bank holding company engaged in investment activities including the business activity of its subsidiary, First Fed Bank. First Fed is a community-oriented financial institution which has served customers and communities since 1923. Currently First Fed has 16 locations in Washington state including 12 full-service branches. First Fed’s business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings by delivering a full array of financial products and services for individuals, small business, and commercial customers. Additionally, First Fed focuses on strategic partnerships with financial technology (“fintech”) companies to develop and deploy digitally focused financial solutions to meet customers’ needs on a broader scale. FNWB also invests in fintech companies directly as well as through select venture capital partners. Fintech partnerships include banking-as-a-service, digital payments, and marketplace lending. FNWB was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, Washington.

First Fed has been recognized by Puget Sound Business Journal as a “middle market fast 50,” best workplace, and top corporate philanthropist in 2022. Also, the community bank received a best-in-state bank award from Forbes in 2021. First Fed is a Member FDIC and equal housing lender.

