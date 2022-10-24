Since 1981, GUESS has had a singular vision of the ‘American way’ and an enormous archive of design and photography.

Nicolai Marciano brought on photographer Eli Russell Linnetz for the re-envisioning of GUESS USA, the California-based sub-brand of GUESS. Designed by Nicolai Marciano, the apparel collection is innovating and illuminating the Western American aesthetic. Photography is directed by Linnetz - his vision is intrinsically infused with Americana energy and attitude.

As of Fall 2022, the collection is exclusively distributed through GUESS USA’s global partner Slam Jam, serving select retailers worldwide.

“Inspired by the American Iconography of early GUESS campaigns, the collection is filled with pieces you would find at artisanal roadside boutiques in America. Distressed leathers, faded denim, sun-bleached furs, and hardware cracking with paint.” — NICOLAI MARCIANO.

This synergetic partnership creates a highly curated collection that taps into the rich GUESS USA archive. Taking inspiration from one-offs discovered in the GUESS atelier designed in the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s, none of these pieces were ever pushed into production — until now.

Since its earliest marketing campaigns, GUESS has championed the medium of photography which pioneered a new form of advertisement and branding. Sometimes not even featuring any clothing, the iconic ads sold a lifestyle and the American dream — a prominent theme also found in the work of Eli Russell Linnetz.

“GUESS has always used photography to tell amazing stories — stories that not just sold clothing but an exciting attitude and energy.” — ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ.

It was essential for GUESS to work with others who share their vision of the American way. All photography was personally executed by Eli Russell Linnetz, who lends his trained eye to document the brand’s FA22 campaign.

Leaning on Eli Russell Linnetz’s vision for a larger visual re-imagining of the GUESS photographic archive — Nicolai Marciano, Linnetz and Slam Jam work together to define a new generation of boundary-pushing sexiness and attitude.

