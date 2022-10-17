Procyon Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 313 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(7.03%), VEA(4.33%), and AAPL(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Procyon Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 185,508-share investment in ARCA:SCHZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.4 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.7501 per share and a market cap of $6.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Procyon Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MINT by 76,589 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.73.

On 10/17/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $98.51 per share and a market cap of $10.88Bil. The stock has returned -2.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Procyon Advisors, LLC bought 137,532 shares of ARCA:CGXU for a total holding of 435,748. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.69.

On 10/17/2022, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF traded for a price of $19.25 per share and a market cap of $545.44Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, Procyon Advisors, LLC bought 6,644 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 134,312. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.75 per share and a market cap of $67.22Bil. The stock has returned -28.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a price-book ratio of 7.67.

Procyon Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHA by 33,711 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $39.43 per share and a market cap of $12.84Bil. The stock has returned -22.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.84.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

