Because of the Success with the original IGAN system, Chino PD enters into long term 5-year license of IGAN 2.0 as backbone of policing operations

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB: "CYCA," the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Chino Police Department (CPD), who have been Cytta IGAN clients since the delivery of IGAN 1.0 in April of 2020 (See release Cytta Sells IGAN to Chino California Police Department), have elected to make IGAN technology the centerpiece of their advanced policing efforts and will implement a full Department upgrade to the advanced IGAN 2.0 intelligent platform.

As a further testament to their IGAN-directed commitment, the CPD has elected to acquire a full 5-year license and position IGAN 2.0 technology at the center of their Real-Time Crime Center, UAS operations and incident command policing efforts.

"Since the original IGAN installation in 2020, Cytta has been privileged to participate in numerous real-life incidents where IGAN served as the backbone to Chino Police Department operations and mutual aid scenarios," said Cary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. "The Chino Police Department embraces technology, and IGAN has improved its operational capabilities. We look forward to continued collaboration with the extraordinary officers of the Chino Police Department as they forge a revolutionary technological policing model."

IGAN 2.0 is a highly secure, SaaS-based advanced incident command system that offers real-time, integrated communications for multiple video and voice devices. Cytta's IGAN 2.0 platform is a fully integrated multimedia connectivity platform that incorporates integrated features, including an "advanced interactive mapping" feature and other advanced intelligence capabilities.

The new features of the SaaS-based IGAN 2.0 ICS allow for the collection and dissemination of real-time video and audio situational awareness while concurrently serving as a real-time information collection and integration tool.

Cytta also recently assisted law enforcement with developing a new protocol for the IGAN platform for their UAS teams, called "DroneClear," a building surveillance and breaching capability that provides law enforcement officers with advanced intelligence before entering a potentially dangerous space. DroneClear provides real-time video feeds from small drones deployed by the UAS team within a building or home during any incident.

The new IGAN 2.0 is a complete SaaS product requiring no hardware. The original IGAN 1.0 Chino installation was an on-premise solution that required IGAN software and server-side hardware to be installed and operated behind the Department's firewall. Cytta offers IGAN 2.0 software in a secure cloud-based format or as an on-premises solution behind the department's firewall.

The Chino Police Department provides for the public safety response needs of the community through services that support the Department's commitment to Organizational Excellence. Through these efforts, the CPD strives to meet the community's needs for protecting life and property and enhance the quality of life for those who work, live, and play in Chino. Chino operates one of the most advanced Real Time Crime Centers in the US with high resolution (4K) and fully interactive video capability.

The Chino Police Department is comprised of more than 150 employees, both sworn and professional, and over 50 dedicated volunteers. They serve more than 85,000 residents within 30 square miles. The Chino Police Department handles over 9,600 calls for service each month and provides full-service operations under the Operations Division and Support Services Division. In October 2012, the Chino Police Department opened the doors to its new 102,000-square-foot police facility, which includes a world-class Real-Time Crime Center, shooting range, and training center designed to support the growing Department.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB: CYCA)develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing while providing relevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving as a real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. A SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system can securely stream video in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence-gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real-time platform that is not readily discernible from reality (rel Life Delivered, making a virtual reality delivered or real life delivered.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

Cytta Corp

Phone: 855-511-IGAN (4265)

http://www.cytta.com

[email protected]

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct (702) 900-7022

[email protected]

Michael Chermak, Chief Administrative Officer

Cell: (619) 977-7203

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement / Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of the Company are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the customer acceptance of the products in the market, the introduction of competitive products and product development, the impact of any product liability or other adverse litigation, working capital and availability of capital, commercialization and technological difficulties, the impact of actions and events involving key customers, vendors, lenders, competitors, and other risks. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the terms "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "may", "objective", "plan", "possible", "potential", "project", "will", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Cytta Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720561/Cytta-Corp-Upgrades-Chino-Police-Department-to-New-Advanced-IGAN-20-AI-Driven-SaaS-Technology



