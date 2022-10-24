Live Current Media to host a Series of Kast Watch Parties for Bruce Brown Films

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Live Current Media, Inc., ("Live Current" or the "Company" - OTCQB:LIVC) today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with legendary film maker Bruce Brown Films, LLC to exploit its intellectual property. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will kick-off a series of exclusive weekly online Kast streaming watch parties for its worldwide audience beginning in late-October and running through late December. The series of films will include such iconic properties as The Endless Summer and the Academy Award nominated classic On Any Sunday, staring Steve McQueen and legendary American motorcycle champions Mert Lawwill and Malcolm Smith.

"Coming off the heels of the recent 50th Anniversary celebrations of this blockbuster, we are excited about the opportunity of catapulting On Any Sunday along with the other fabulous properties into the era of web 3.0 and the metaverse," said Mark Ollila, CEO of Live Current Media. "Fans from around the globe will be able to join Kast's virtual living room to play, watch, and be together. Our extensive audience, including all ages, will be able to participate and engage with each other in a new dimension never experienced before, while watching content hosted by special guests unique to Kast's digital platform."

As part of this collaboration with Bruce Brown Films, the Company will offer fans exclusive access to authentic licensed merchandise, including limited edition T-shirts, posters, DVDs, collectibles, and other surprises that will be annouced during the watch parties and available exclusively to online party participants.

About Bruce Brown Films, LLC

Bruce Brown Films, LLC is a Los Angeles based film production and licensing company known for its iconic lifestyle and sports documentaries, including The Endless Summer and Academy Award nominated motorcycle classic On Any Sunday, staring Steve McQueen and directed by legendary film director Bruce Brown. The company licenses its intellectual property, including the film library, in over 35 countries worldwide.

About Live Current Media Inc.

Live Current Media Inc. is a media technology company operating the Kast watch party platform. Kast is a virtual living room where friends gather to watch movies, play games and be together. Kast is at the intersection of the fast-growing markets of Live Events, Social Media, Video Streaming and gaming with its multi-channel watch party solution. The platform is available on the web, iOS and Android and offers a limited free subscription service and an enhanced premium subscription with higher bandwidth and greater functionality.

