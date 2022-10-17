T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 1985, T. Rowe Price Equity Income Fund applies a conservative, value-oriented approach to investing. The fund is part of Baltimore-based asset managemnt firm T. Rowe Price. John Linehan has managed the fund since November 2015.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 115 stocks valued at a total of $15.37Bil. The top holdings were WFC(3.40%), SO(3.27%), and GE(2.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 990,000-share investment in NAS:CTXS. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.42 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Citrix Systems Inc traded for a price of $103.9 per share and a market cap of $13.18Bil. The stock has returned -2.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citrix Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-book ratio of 15.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,275,000 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 2,460,000. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/17/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $74.155 per share and a market cap of $145.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.40, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.94 and a price-sales ratio of 8.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:XEL by 1,010,000 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.8.

On 10/17/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $60.91 per share and a market cap of $33.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought 795,000 shares of NYSE:SWK for a total holding of 980,000. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.2.

On 10/17/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $77.06 per share and a market cap of $11.38Bil. The stock has returned -55.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:L by 1,060,000 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.12.

On 10/17/2022, Loews Corp traded for a price of $53.62 per share and a market cap of $12.76Bil. The stock has returned -6.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Loews Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.