T. Rowe Price Japan Fund recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) invests substantially all (normally at least 80% of net assets) in a wide range of Japanese companies and industries. The fund seeks to identify companies that can achieve and sustain above-average, long-term earnings growth.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $395.00Mil. The top holdings were 6465(5.12%), 9432(4.55%), and 9434(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 225,100-share investment in TSE:6098. Previously, the stock had a 1.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円4579.1 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Recruit Holdings Co Ltd traded for a price of 円4353 per share and a market cap of 円47.09Bil. The stock has returned -39.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Recruit Holdings Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 4.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 107,700 shares in TSE:9020, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円7059.31 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, East Japan Railway Co traded for a price of 円7944 per share and a market cap of 円20.14Bil. The stock has returned 11.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, East Japan Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 3225.33, a price-book ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -264.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 207,300-share investment in TSE:4502. Previously, the stock had a 1.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円3852.97 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd traded for a price of 円3828 per share and a market cap of 円39.78Bil. The stock has returned 24.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 172,200-share investment in TSE:9433. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of 円4292.74 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, KDDI Corp traded for a price of 円4247 per share and a market cap of 円62.58Bil. The stock has returned 19.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KDDI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-book ratio of 1.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

T. Rowe Price Japan Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in TSE:2175 by 265,300 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of 円3102.5.

On 10/17/2022, SMS Co Ltd traded for a price of 円3160 per share and a market cap of 円1.85Bil. The stock has returned -24.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SMS Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-book ratio of 8.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.63 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.