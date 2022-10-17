HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $1.56Bil. The top holdings were VEU(7.37%), MSFT(5.36%), and BRK.B(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 51,362 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 10/17/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $93.79 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -5.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 22,659 shares of NYSE:SYK for a total holding of 31,148. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $210.35.

On 10/17/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $215.61 per share and a market cap of $81.32Bil. The stock has returned -18.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-book ratio of 5.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.85 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 8 shares of NYSE:BRK.A for a total holding of 25. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $428128.

On 10/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $419438.53 per share and a market cap of $612.51Bil. The stock has returned -1.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 28,306 shares of NAS:QCOM for a total holding of 119,534. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $137.39.

On 10/17/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $112.36 per share and a market cap of $125.43Bil. The stock has returned -12.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-book ratio of 7.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

HOWLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UGI by 89,441 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.45.

On 10/17/2022, UGI Corp traded for a price of $33.04 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned -21.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UGI Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.92 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

