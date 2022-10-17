PRIVATE TRUST CO NA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1422 EUCLID AVENUE STE 1130 CLEVELAND, OH 44115-2001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2069 stocks valued at a total of $615.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.83%), MSFT(2.98%), and AMZN(1.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRIVATE TRUST CO NA’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRIVATE TRUST CO NA bought 3,859 shares of NYSE:UNH for a total holding of 11,641. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 10/17/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $520.51 per share and a market cap of $486.79Bil. The stock has returned 23.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-book ratio of 6.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 83,867-share investment in ARCA:DFAC. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.55 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $23.12 per share and a market cap of $14.42Bil. The stock has returned -15.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.73.

During the quarter, PRIVATE TRUST CO NA bought 4,972 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 23,373. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $337.48 per share and a market cap of $249.51Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a price-book ratio of 3.82.

During the quarter, PRIVATE TRUST CO NA bought 8,914 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 24,276. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $131.21 per share and a market cap of $28.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

PRIVATE TRUST CO NA reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 10,892 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/17/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.25 per share and a market cap of $28.84Bil. The stock has returned -9.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

