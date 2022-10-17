THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 183 stocks valued at a total of $512.00Mil. The top holdings were DBRG(3.70%), MSFT(3.59%), and GOOGL(3.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 25,750,000-share investment in NAS:HOPE. Previously, the stock had a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.47 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Hope Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $13.785 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -1.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hope Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 14,418,750 shares of NYSE:DBRG for a total holding of 19,225,000. The trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.25.

On 10/17/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $12.505 per share and a market cap of $2.05Bil. The stock has returned -53.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 58,436 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.54.

On 10/17/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $71.43 per share and a market cap of $152.73Bil. The stock has returned 26.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.39 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 12,863 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 13,926. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $378.38.

On 10/17/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $292.63 per share and a market cap of $135.64Bil. The stock has returned -52.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-book ratio of 9.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.44 and a price-sales ratio of 8.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 119,333 shares of NAS:KRNT for a total holding of 126,048. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.78.

On 10/17/2022, Kornit Digital Ltd traded for a price of $25.65 per share and a market cap of $1.27Bil. The stock has returned -83.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kornit Digital Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -45.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

