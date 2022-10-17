Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3006 stocks valued at a total of $17.69Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.04%), VOO(3.02%), and IVV(1.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVE by 319,047 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.79.

On 10/17/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $133.71 per share and a market cap of $22.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 497,572 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.01.

On 10/17/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $87.485 per share and a market cap of $6.31Bil. The stock has returned -14.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

During the quarter, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. bought 693,214 shares of NAS:FTSM for a total holding of 1,223,816. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.23.

On 10/17/2022, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF traded for a price of $59.375 per share and a market cap of $6.72Bil. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IJJ by 413,121 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.89.

On 10/17/2022, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF traded for a price of $94.44 per share and a market cap of $6.80Bil. The stock has returned -10.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. bought 592,141 shares of BATS:ICSH for a total holding of 799,412. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 10/17/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.915 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

