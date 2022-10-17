SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 628 NEENAH, WI 54957-0628

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $864.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.98%), WAT(3.27%), and SYK(2.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NYSE:AMCR by 838,108 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.26.

On 10/17/2022, Amcor PLC traded for a price of $11.045 per share and a market cap of $16.45Bil. The stock has returned -3.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amcor PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-book ratio of 4.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 1.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 75,954-share investment in OTCPK:NSRGY. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.29 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $107.82 per share and a market cap of $296.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-book ratio of 6.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.04 and a price-sales ratio of 3.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NYSE:KMB by 55,476 shares. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.04.

On 10/17/2022, Kimberly-Clark Corp traded for a price of $114.755 per share and a market cap of $38.76Bil. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-book ratio of 65.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SCHAPER BENZ & WISE INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC/WI reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 50,653 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.395 per share and a market cap of $2,288.48Bil. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-book ratio of 39.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 135,854-share investment in OTCPK:RHHBY. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.46 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Roche Holding AG traded for a price of $41.37 per share and a market cap of $265.28Bil. The stock has returned -12.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roche Holding AG has a price-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-book ratio of 10.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 4.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.