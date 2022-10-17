CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 239 stocks valued at a total of $3.23Bil. The top holdings were PEP(9.11%), MSFT(3.05%), and VGSH(2.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK bought 136,784 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 226,271. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 10/17/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $166.7087 per share and a market cap of $437.97Bil. The stock has returned 5.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 1,057,160 shares in NAS:BSCQ, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.22 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $18.536 per share and a market cap of $1.23Bil. The stock has returned -11.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK reduced their investment in NYSE:T by 918,771 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.19.

On 10/17/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $15.3 per share and a market cap of $109.21Bil. The stock has returned -14.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CAPITAL ADVISORS INC/OK reduced their investment in ARCA:IBDS by 780,820 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.76.

On 10/17/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $22.7686 per share and a market cap of $859.57Mil. The stock has returned -12.96% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 211,281-share investment in NYSE:TSM. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.65 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $65.235 per share and a market cap of $337.38Bil. The stock has returned -41.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.97 and a price-sales ratio of 5.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

