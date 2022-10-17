BTC Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

453 7TH STREET DES MOINES, IA 50309

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 241 stocks valued at a total of $765.00Mil. The top holdings were BND(5.10%), AAPL(4.45%), and MSFT(3.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BTC Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 238,030-share investment in NAS:BKR. Previously, the stock had a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.04 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $23.9 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 8,741 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $699.44.

On 10/17/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $735 per share and a market cap of $46.54Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BTC Capital Management, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IWD by 34,525 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $141.15 per share and a market cap of $49.25Bil. The stock has returned -11.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

The guru established a new position worth 65,140 shares in NAS:XEL, giving the stock a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.8 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Xcel Energy Inc traded for a price of $60.91 per share and a market cap of $33.18Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xcel Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 53,512 shares in NYSE:CNC, giving the stock a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.37 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Centene Corp traded for a price of $75 per share and a market cap of $42.91Bil. The stock has returned 14.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Centene Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-book ratio of 1.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

