Cambridge Advisors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $349.00Mil. The top holdings were VOO(16.40%), BND(12.24%), and VEA(6.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought 32,020 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 75,806. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.055 per share and a market cap of $13.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

During the quarter, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought 63,775 shares of ARCA:BSTP for a total holding of 78,515. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.39.

On 10/17/2022, Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF traded for a price of $23.145 per share and a market cap of $27.77Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a price-book ratio of 3.45.

During the quarter, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought 34,182 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 631,719. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.3662 per share and a market cap of $86.68Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

During the quarter, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought 16,232 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 59,831. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 10/17/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $69.175 per share and a market cap of $37.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a price-book ratio of 3.22.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 5,429 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/17/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $142.395 per share and a market cap of $2,288.48Bil. The stock has returned -1.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-book ratio of 39.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.91 and a price-sales ratio of 6.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

