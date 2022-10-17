SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 167 stocks valued at a total of $295.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.84%), MSFT(4.78%), and SHY(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SevenBridge Financial Group, LLC bought 122,943 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 137,360. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.93 per share and a market cap of $28.49Bil. The stock has returned -5.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 94,237 shares in NAS:VCIT, giving the stock a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.71 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.72 per share and a market cap of $36.53Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 117,070 shares in NAS:IGSB, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.28 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.935 per share and a market cap of $21.16Bil. The stock has returned -8.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 65,981 shares in ARCA:HYG, giving the stock a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.87 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $72.295 per share and a market cap of $12.04Bil. The stock has returned -13.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.66.

The guru established a new position worth 43,014 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.94 per share and a market cap of $31.93Bil. The stock has returned -22.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

