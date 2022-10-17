Jentner Corp recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 34 stocks valued at a total of $125.00Mil. The top holdings were BSV(38.30%), VUG(27.30%), and VBK(15.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Jentner Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

Jentner Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 11,470 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.415 per share and a market cap of $38.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Jentner Corp reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 7,269 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.6.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.295 per share and a market cap of $44.17Bil. The stock has returned -13.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

Jentner Corp reduced their investment in ARCA:DFAT by 6,459 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.66.

On 10/17/2022, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF traded for a price of $41.6686 per share and a market cap of $6.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.27.

The guru sold out of their 3,335-share investment in NYSE:O. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.95 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $57.48 per share and a market cap of $35.47Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 180.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.55 and a price-sales ratio of 10.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 2,304-share investment in ARCA:VNQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.59 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $79.08 per share and a market cap of $32.07Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

