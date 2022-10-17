Burleson & Company, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

201 1st Street, Suite 204 Petaluma, CA 94952

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 435 stocks valued at a total of $465.00Mil. The top holdings were TSLA(7.36%), AAPL(5.26%), and AMZN(4.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Burleson & Company, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Burleson & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ENPH by 15,899 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.72.

On 10/17/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $242.9675 per share and a market cap of $32.91Bil. The stock has returned 40.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 169.89, a price-book ratio of 72.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 107.60 and a price-sales ratio of 20.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Burleson & Company, LLC bought 130,411 shares of NAS:APP for a total holding of 134,511. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.88.

On 10/17/2022, AppLovin Corp traded for a price of $18.715 per share and a market cap of $6.94Bil. The stock has returned -79.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AppLovin Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.20 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

Burleson & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 11,007 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 10/17/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $219.8628 per share and a market cap of $687.69Bil. The stock has returned -21.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-book ratio of 18.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.21 and a price-sales ratio of 11.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Burleson & Company, LLC bought 35,980 shares of NYSE:TWLO for a total holding of 101,157. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.91.

On 10/17/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $68.0167 per share and a market cap of $12.45Bil. The stock has returned -80.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Burleson & Company, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 8,728 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.57.

On 10/17/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $165.99 per share and a market cap of $53.14Bil. The stock has returned -50.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.15 and a price-sales ratio of 31.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.