GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1185 stocks valued at a total of $396.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(6.88%), XLG(6.47%), and VGT(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 23,871 shares. The trade had a 1.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/17/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.515 per share and a market cap of $148.04Bil. The stock has returned -26.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 6.54.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 49,590 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 58,941. The trade had a 1.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $139.3399 per share and a market cap of $58.74Bil. The stock has returned -11.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a price-book ratio of 4.29.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 24,398 shares of ARCA:XLG for a total holding of 95,183. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.85.

On 10/17/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF traded for a price of $275.74 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -18.72% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a price-book ratio of 5.07.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 181,968 shares of ARCA:SPYV for a total holding of 205,328. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $35.85 per share and a market cap of $12.13Bil. The stock has returned -9.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.43.

During the quarter, GPS Wealth Strategies Group, LLC bought 9,542 shares of ARCA:VGT for a total holding of 82,072. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $350.99.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Information Technology ETF traded for a price of $310.12 per share and a market cap of $37.57Bil. The stock has returned -25.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a price-book ratio of 7.20.

