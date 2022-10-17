Rodgers & Associates, LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $563.00Mil. The top holdings were VTV(7.71%), SPSB(7.18%), and VBR(6.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rodgers & Associates, LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:SPEM by 143,101 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.03.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $31.205 per share and a market cap of $5.15Bil. The stock has returned -26.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Rodgers & Associates, LTD bought 43,207 shares of ARCA:VNQ for a total holding of 123,549. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.59.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $78.94 per share and a market cap of $32.07Bil. The stock has returned -23.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

Rodgers & Associates, LTD reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 53,910 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.635 per share and a market cap of $63.07Bil. The stock has returned -26.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.76.

During the quarter, Rodgers & Associates, LTD bought 41,747 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 563,425. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.7678 per share and a market cap of $12.22Bil. The stock has returned -23.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a price-book ratio of 6.26.

During the quarter, Rodgers & Associates, LTD bought 43,243 shares of ARCA:USRT for a total holding of 114,266. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.39.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF traded for a price of $47.3152 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -22.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a price-book ratio of 2361.09.

