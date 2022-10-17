Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 313 stocks valued at a total of $409.00Mil. The top holdings were VUG(7.03%), VEA(4.33%), and AAPL(4.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 142,960 shares. The trade had a 7.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/17/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.44 per share and a market cap of $277.07Bil. The stock has returned -16.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a price-book ratio of 3.47.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 131,106 shares of ARCA:VUG for a total holding of 134,312. The trade had a 6.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.74.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Growth ETF traded for a price of $215.86 per share and a market cap of $67.33Bil. The stock has returned -28.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a price-book ratio of 7.69.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MCD by 117,762 shares. The trade had a 4.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 10/17/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $246.61 per share and a market cap of $180.96Bil. The stock has returned 3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.96 and a price-sales ratio of 7.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DUK by 266,912 shares. The trade had a 4.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.4.

On 10/17/2022, Duke Energy Corp traded for a price of $89.62 per share and a market cap of $68.74Bil. The stock has returned -7.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duke Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Mayflower Financial Advisors, LLC bought 383,393 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 486,844. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $37.345 per share and a market cap of $86.68Bil. The stock has returned -25.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

