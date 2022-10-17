Independent Wealth Network Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2350 NW 128TH ST. URBANDALE, IA 50323

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 176 stocks valued at a total of $128.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(9.90%), SPYG(3.96%), and CAT(3.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 7,944 shares. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $154.18 per share and a market cap of $50.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 35,325-share investment in ARCA:IYE. Previously, the stock had a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.58 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $44.0883 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned 47.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.25.

During the quarter, Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought 19,139 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 24,928. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 10/17/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $52.055 per share and a market cap of $13.15Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.85.

The guru sold out of their 6,054-share investment in ARCA:IVE. Previously, the stock had a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.79 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF traded for a price of $133.61 per share and a market cap of $22.26Bil. The stock has returned -9.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a price-book ratio of 2.44.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 6,876 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 10/17/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.08 per share and a market cap of $26.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.