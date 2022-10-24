With flu and respiratory illnesses expected to increase during fall and winter months, Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) is making diagnostic testing easier for Michigan customers with rapid point-of-care testing now available at all stores throughout the state.

Point-of-care testing provides customers with rapid turnaround of test results combined with onsite prescriptions for those who test positive for strep and flu to ensure people can start treatments as soon as possible. Rite Aid Michigan pharmacies serve as a one-stop care destination, where customers can receive reliable diagnostic testing for Strep A as well as a combined Flu A and B and COVID-19 test. No appointment is necessary, and customers can register online or walk into their local store. Testing is available for customers ages four and older and treatment options are available at the pharmacy.

“Quick and easy diagnostic testing is critical to help customers get the appropriate care and medications they need to get well,” said Tom Giglio, Director, Clinical and Pharmacy Services at Rite Aid. “We are pleased to improve ease of access by providing convenient point-of-care testing to our customers across 250 stores in Michigan.”

Testing cost varies depending on insurance coverage. While currently offered in Michigan locations, Rite Aid plans to expand point-of care testing to other states in compliance with state regulations and training requirements.

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy that improves health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of vehicles that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs more than 6,300 pharmacists and operates more than 2,300 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.

