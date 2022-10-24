It is possible the vast majority of people in developed countries have at some point interacted with a product or service from Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial). The company develops, produces, licenses and supports a wide range of software products, hardware products and business process services.

Microsoft has shifted its business model from a component-driven model, such as serving personal computer users, to a cloud-based delivery model. The company’s Azure platform is experiencing rapid growth rates and is the second-largest cloud service provider after Amazon.com Inc.'s ( AMZN, Financial) Amazon Web Services. Other products include operating systems, Xbox and Office. The company also owns business networking platform LinkedIn.

The company has three business lines: Productivity and Business Processes (PBP), Intelligent Cloud (IC) and More Personal Computing (MPC).

The Productivity and Business Processes segment includes Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security, Viva, Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive and LinkedIn.

The Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL, Windows Servers, Visual Studio and System Center. It also includes GitHub, which provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers, as well as Nuance, which provides health care and enterprise artificial intelligence solutions. Azure is the main cloud platform.

The More Personal Computing segment includes Windows-related offerings as well as Surface computers and tablets, the Xbox gaming platform and search services such as Bing.

Founded in 1975 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Microsoft has since grown into a $1.7 trillion company based on market capitalization. Annual revenue is in excess of $200 billion and the company generates significant levels of free cash flow.

Financial review

In July, Microsoft reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. For the three-month period ended June 30, revenue increased 16% (constant currency) to $51.9 billion and operating income increased 14% (constant currency) to $20.5 billion. Net income was up only 7% to $16.7 billion, primarily due to high tax rates.

The company reported a litany of problems that negatively affected financial results for the quarter. These included unfavorable foreign exchange impacts from the stronger dollar, extended shutdowns in China and a deteriorating PC market. Microsoft also mentioned reduced advertising spend in its LinkedIn subsidiary as well a significant scale down of its Russian operations.

Microsoft typically generates strong levels of free cash flow. For the year ending June 30, operating cash flow was $89 billion and with capital expenditures of $24 billion, free cash flow for the year came in at approximately $65 billion. The company repurchased $32.7 billion in common stock and paid dividends totaling $18.1 billion. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with cash and short-term investments totaling $104.8 billion and long-term debt of $47 billion.

The company will post its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on Oct. 25.

Valuation

Consensus analyst earnings per share estimates for the fiscal year ending June 2023 are approximately $10, which puts the stock selling at roughly 24 times forward earnings estimates. Based on forward-looking Ebitda estimates, the company is selling at an enterprise value/Ebitda ratio of over 17 times.

The GuruFocus discounted cash flow calculator creates a value close to today’s stock price when utilizing a generous 15% long-term growth rate in earnings. That implies the company is fairly valued at this point.

Microsoft pays an annualized dividend of $2.72, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Guru trades

Gurus who have purchased Microsoft stock recently include Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio), Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates and Hotchkis & Wiley. On the other hand, those who have reduced or sold out of their positions include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) and Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio).

Conclusion

Microsoft looks to be well positioned for double-digit growth in revenue and earnings over the next five years. This will be led by growth in the cloud offerings and higher levels of profitability in other areas such as the gaming business. Although the cloud business has lower margins than the Windows and Office segments, continued growth in the core software business should allow the company to maintain margin stability.

The slower PC market is something to watch closely. PC shipment data from IDC and Gartner ( IT, Financial) both point to a weaker PC market environment. Gartner’s preliminary PC shipment data points to 19.5% year-over-year decline in the 2022 calendar year third quarter, with consumer seeing major declines and the commercial segment also showing notable weakness. A loss of these high-margin products could lead to instability of overall company margins.

It is possible over the long term that the law of large numbers will catch up with the company. With over $200 billion in annual revenue, growing at double-digit rates from those levels may be tougher to achieve over the long term.

Microsoft appears to be fairly valued at this time and a cheaper entry point may be warranted for long-term investors.