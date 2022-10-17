Catherine Wood recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

With over 40 years of experience, Cathie Wood founded ARK in 2014 to focus solely on disruptive innovation while adding new dimensions to research. Through an open approach that spans across sectors, market capitalizations and geographies, she believes ARK can identify large-scale investment opportunities in the public markets resulting from technological innovations centered around DNA sequencing, robotics, artificial intelligence, energy storage and blockchain technology.

As chief investment officer and portfolio manager, Wood spearheaded the development of ARK’s philosophy and investment approach and is ultimately responsible for investment decisions.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 249 stocks valued at a total of $14.35Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(7.55%), ZM(5.59%), and ROKU(4.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 126,818,856 shares in NAS:SRNGU, giving the stock a 8.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.97 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $11.97 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp has a price-sales ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) bought 13,319,042 shares of NYSE:SHOP for a total holding of 14,532,528. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.02.

On 10/17/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $27.79 per share and a market cap of $34.99Bil. The stock has returned -80.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SGFY by 19,786,600 shares. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.03.

On 10/17/2022, Signify Health Inc traded for a price of $29.38 per share and a market cap of $6.93Bil. The stock has returned 65.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Signify Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 6.15.

During the quarter, Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) bought 39,460,799 shares of NYSE:DNA for a total holding of 126,818,856. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.98.

On 10/17/2022, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.625 per share and a market cap of $4.92Bil. The stock has returned -77.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.16 and a price-sales ratio of 7.50.

Catherine Wood (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SPOT by 1,243,076 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.01.

On 10/17/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $86.74 per share and a market cap of $16.81Bil. The stock has returned -64.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.