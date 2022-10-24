Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that Ameresco Canada is the recipient of the Energy Storage Canada’s (ESC) 2022 Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award for its comprehensive microgrid and facility renewal project with the London District Catholic School Board’s (LDCSB) John Paul II Catholic Secondary School (JP II). ESC’s new Annual Energy Storage Awards recognizes organizations that are sparking the growth, development and leadership within the energy storage sector from a technology-agnostic perspective.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005864/en/

Ameresco receives Energy Storage Canada’s Landmark Application Award for its carbon reduction project with Canada’s John Paul II Catholic Secondary School. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the winner of the Landmark Application of Energy Storage Award, Ameresco was selected for its innovation in installing a large-scale microgrid, which is now able to run fully independent of the main grid during outages, 2,700 covered carport solar panels, piping for a geothermal heating and cooling system, a 2.2MWh electrical energy storage system and four electric vehicle charging stations. The cleantech solutions installed at JP II enabled the school to become Canada’s first retrofitted carbon neutral educational institution and is designed to remove approximately 277 tons of carbon annually.

The ESC evaluators shared the following: “The recipient of the Landmark Application Award is selected for the implementation of a ground-breaking application in Canada’s energy storage sector, demonstrating innovation and ingenuity in any aspect of its development. Therefore, we are pleased to name Ameresco Canada as our 2022 recipient for their project at LDCSB’s John Paul II Catholic Secondary school. The project’s innovative siting and partnership demonstrates a significant opportunity to provide clean energy to schools, with a repeatable business model that will also help to educate the public and future generations about sustainable, reliable, and resilient energy supply, with energy storage.”

Founded in 2016, ESC is a not-for-profit organization and the only national trade association in Canada dedicated solely to the growth and market development of the country’s energy storage sector as a means of accelerating the realization of Canada’s ongoing energy transition and Net Zero goals through advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. This year marked the first year of its Energy Storage Award program.

“The Ameresco team expresses gratitude to receive recognition from such an influential organization within our industry as Energy Storage Canada,” said Bob McCullough, President, Ameresco Canada. “Our continued partnership with the London District Catholic School Board is setting a blueprint for other educational institutions to implement the necessary infrastructural upgrades to become carbon neutral.”

About Energy Storage Canada

With nearly 100 members, Energy Storage Canada (ESC) is Canada’s only national trade association dedicated solely to the growth & market development of energy storage as part of Canada’s energy transition through policy advocacy, education, collaboration, and research. ESC is technology-agnostic and not-for-profit, representing the full value chain for energy storage from end-to-end.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

