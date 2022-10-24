Golden Developing Solutions, Inc. (DVLP) Completes Acquisition

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC Pink:DVLP), is an emerging fully reporting company in the Health and Wellness marketplace.

We are pleased to announce we have closed our first acquisition. This is 1 of 2 parts of the first transaction. The team worked exhausting hours this past weekend to get everything done.

"We are excited to complete this important first step. The new team harmonizes perfectly with the culture we bring. They are extremely excited for our path forward. A special thanks to them and all shareholders who have been patient through the process", says Stavros Triant, Golden Developing Solutions, Inc CEO.

Further updates expected this week.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

