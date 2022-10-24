For some companies in the steel business, economic cycles can be tough. But Commercial Metals Co. ( CMC, Financial) has been profitable every year for the past 10 years.

And its fiscal 2022 results were record-setting, with best-ever results for Ebitda and net earnings. That is mainly because it shipped more tons at higher prices.

But can the company continue to be profitable again next year and beyond if the economy slows, perhaps to even recessionary levels?

About Commercial Metals

The Irving, Texas-based company manufactures, recycles and fabricates steel and metal products. It has six main lines of business: Metal Recycling, Fabrication, Mill Products, Fence Posts, Performance Steel and Construction Services.

In the 2022 fiscal year (ended Aug. 31), the company acquired Tensar, which it described in the fourth-quarter investor presentation as “a leading global provider of innovative ground and soil stabilization solutions selling into more than 80 national markets through two major product lines.”

According to its 10-K for 2022, approximately 98% of its products are made with recycled steel. Manufacturing and processing facilities include seven electric furnace mini mills, three micro mills, a rerolling mill as well as steel fabrication and processing plants. It also reported plans for a fourth micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern markets.

As well as the United States, the company also operates in Poland, where it is building a third rolling line at its mini mill. The company divides its operations into the North America segment and the Europe segment.

It added that its segments comprise vertically-integrated networks of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The two most important metrics in its operations are the number of tons shipped and the average selling price per ton.

Competition

The global steel industry is cyclical and highly competitive, according to the annual report. While it does not name any competitors, we might include United States Steel Corp. ( X, Financial) and Nucor Corp. ( NUE, Financial), two larger steel-making companies. In a performance comparison, Commercial goes head to head with Nucor, and both handily outpace United States Steel:

Commercial argued in its annual filing that it has three important competitive advantages:

Its vertically-integrated manufacturing platform optimizes the results of its steel-related operations. It explained, “Our recycling and fabrication operations are designed to support our steel mills. Our recycling operations provide scrap metal to our steel mills, which in turn use the scrap metal to produce and supply steel required by our fabrication operations.”

Geographically, its steel mills are located within some of the highest-demand locations for both rebar and merchant bar consumption.

By using recycled scrap metal, it is more efficient and environmentally friendly than traditional blast furnace technology; i.e., it uses less energy than the industry average and turns out "significantly" less carbon dioxide per ton of steel.

Both its net margin and return on invested capital are among the best in the industry, indicating those competitive advantages are real and effective.

Financial strength

A score of 7 out of 10 tells us Commercial’s financial situation is a bit better than average.

The company has some debt, but it earns almost 26 times as much in operating income as it pays out in interest expenses, which is good.

It has a satisfactory debt-to-revenue ratio of 5.93, based on fiscal 2022’s short and long-term debt of $1.50 billion and revenue of $8.91 billion.

The Altman Z-Score is high at 4.39, meaning it is well into the safe zone, and the Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 0 indicates the company manages its financials well.

Finally, the company is a value creator, thanks to its WACC versus ROIC ratio. Its weighted average cost of capital is 7.69%, while its return on invested capital is 25.11%.

Profitability

The company scored a high 9 out of 10 ranking for its profitability.

To get that score, it had to meet these GuruFocus criteria: good operating margin and Piotroski F-Score, an up-trending operating margin, consistent profitability and a good predictability rank.

Surprisingly, it gets that high rating despite only getting a one out of five-star ranking for predictability.

Note, too, that both its return on equity and return on invested capital are industry-leading, and that it has been profitable every year for the past decade.

Growth

While the light green bars indicate above-average, but not industry-leading, results, Commercial gets another 9 out of 10 rating.

The three-year revenue growth rate is respectable, but not outstanding. However, if we look at Commercial’s revenue growth over the past decade, we see a company that took serious downtrends in 2013 and 2015 before rebounding robustly in 2017 and beyond.

Despite those down years, the company has been profitable every year of the past decade.

A similar pattern defines earnings per share without non-recurring items over the past five years, but fiscal 2022’s growth was particularly dramatic.

And what are we to think of Commercial’s 10-year free cash flow?

Headwinds and tailwinds

In its fourth-quarter results press release, Commercial said it is going into 2023 “from a position of strength.” That’s because it reported historically high levels of construction backlogs and bidding activity in North America. In Europe, the crystal ball is hazier, but the company sees good activity levels there.

That backlog may be important, if, as some economists expect, the United States goes into a recession next year. Inflation is still too high, making further increases in interest rates inevitable. Even higher interest rates could slow the construction and other industries (construction is a key for Commercial because its main product is rebar).

Dividends and share repurchases

Given the cash flow situation, we might wonder about the sustainability of the dividend. But the company has been cautious as between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2021, it held the annual dividend at 48 cents per share. That changed in fiscal 2022, when it bumped the rate up to 54 cents per share.

As for the yield, it has been pulled down by the rising share price.

At just 6%, the dividend payout ratio is low, meaning the company has lots of room to raise it should it put more emphasis on dividends and less on growth (there is no sign this is likely to happen in the near future).

While the company did repurchase 3 million shares in fiscal 2022, it has been a net issuer rather than repurchaser over the past decade. On average, Commercial Metals' shares outstanding have increased by 0.42% per year.

Valuation

Commercial gets a low ranking of 3 out of 10 for valuation.

The ranking is determined by the price-to-GF Value ratio, a metric calculated by dividing the current share price by the price generated by the GF Value chart. It also includes black-box measures such as historical multiples, past returns and growth as well as future estimates of business performance. This is the GF Value chart; compare its calculated price with the closing price on Oct. 14 $41.22:

The company’s share price has risen significantly, but still has a modest price-earnings ratio, one below the industry median of 6.56.

Its PEG ratio is very low because the Ebitda growth has been so high. The five-year average Ebitda rate has been 43.48%, which is very high and reflects the even faster growth in 2022. So while the share price has grown significantly, the Ebitda growth rate has been even higher.

Overall, it seems unlikely the accelerated 2022 growth rate will last, so it is probably more prudent to go with the GF Value opinion of fairly valued rather than the price-earnings or PEG ratio opinion of undervalued.

Fundamentals overview

A GF Score of 88 out of 100 is good, telling us the company has a solid base of fundamentals. As such, it has good outperformance potential going forward.

Guru investors

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio), as well as his Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) and Fairholme Focused Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio,) have the three biggest stakes. Collectively, they own 4,019,300 shares, representing a 3.33% stake in Commercial. These shares are a key asset for the Focused Income Fund, representing 28.26% of its assets under management, its second-largest holding.

That Berkowitz has invested this much in one company is quite predictable. The guru is known for concentrating his investments in a relatively small number of companies. He thinks that the more diversified the portfolio is, the more likely his performance will be average. He also likes companies with great managers that are deeply undervalued. Benjamin Graham's "The Intelligent Investor" greatly influenced his investment strategy.

Conclusion

Yes, the economy could slow significantly next year, but Commercial Metals should get through it in reasonably good condition. As discussed, it reports a significant backlog in construction projects, many of which should have been already approved by the entities funding them.

It is also a well-managed company with cash and an effective business model. As Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has explained, a high-quality management team can deal with problems and make the most of its opportunities.