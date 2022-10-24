Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle+Beach+Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced the global availability of its %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ERecon%26trade%3B+Cloud+Hybrid+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E. The Recon Cloud controller is Turtle Beach’s first foray into the mobile gaming controller category and another significant addition to the brand’s growing and widely acclaimed controller lineup, which includes the %3Ci%3ERecon+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3EREACT-R+Controller%3C%2Fi%3E. The Designed for Xbox Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is for mobile gamers playing on compatible Android devices, on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs. The Recon Cloud controller connects to Android 8.0+ devices and compatible Windows PCs using low-latency Bluetooth®, and it has a massive 30+ hour battery life with quick, play-and-charge capability for all-day gaming when on-the-go. At home, gamers can connect the Recon Cloud to their Xbox console or Windows PC with its 10-foot braided USB cable and access to a suite of exclusive Turtle Beach audio features like Superhuman Hearing®, custom audio presets and more for the ultimate audio advantage. The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller comes in Blue Magma or Black and is available now at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for $99.99 MSRP.

“Both gamer and critic response to our Recon and REACT-R controllers has been unquestionably bullish, and the Cloud Controller gives Xbox and mobile gamers the same award-winning Turtle Beach controls for both the worlds they love to play in,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “While the Recon Cloud is the first of our expanded lineup of mobile controllers launching this year, we have additional new products designed for iOS and other platforms coming soon.”

The Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller combines the best of both worlds for mobile gamers on Xbox and PC. Gamers can play longer and in total comfort thanks to the Recon Cloud’s ergonomic shape and cooling grips. The Recon Cloud’s adjustable phone clip securely mounts all compatible Android phones – nearly any sized phone, even in its case – above the controller. When the Recon Cloud’s phone clip is detached, it can be used as a convenient tabletop stand.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Turtle Beach controller without the best-selling gaming headset brand’s exclusive signature audio features. When the Recon Cloud is connected to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs in wired mode, additional features including Superhuman Hearing to hear enemy players before they see you, EQ Presets to personalize sound, controls for Game & Chat Balance to find just the right mix, and Mic Monitoring to ensure no more yelling at others – all come into play.

The complete list of Recon Cloud Controller features includes:

Designed for Xbox & Cloud Gaming: Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs.

Equipped with a detachable 10ft./3m braided cable for using in wired mode with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windows PCs, or flip the input switch to play wirelessly on Android 8.0+ devices and Windows PCs. Complimentary Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: A one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to an expansive library of games.

A one-month free subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to an expansive library of games. Long-Lasting Wireless Battery: Play mobile games for days with a 30-hour rechargeable battery, plus the controller fully recharges in just 2.5 hours.

Play mobile games for days with a 30-hour rechargeable battery, plus the controller fully recharges in just 2.5 hours. Bluetooth Connectivity: Connect to Android 8.0+ mobile devices as well as compatible Windows PCs using low-latency Bluetooth technology.

Connect to Android 8.0+ mobile devices as well as compatible Windows PCs using low-latency Bluetooth technology. Built for Cloud Gaming: Go beyond the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, and play controller-supported games on GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more.

Go beyond the Xbox Game Pass library on mobile, and play controller-supported games on GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more. Responsive Controls: Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement.

Play in confidence with textured triggers and bumpers, an accurate 8-way D-pad, and smooth thumbstick movement. Ergonomic Cooling Grips: Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions.

Micro-cooling channels and a comfortable shape keep hands cool and dry while reducing fatigue over long gaming sessions. Pro-Aim Focus Mode: One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy.

One of two mappable buttons, Pro-Aim tunes thumbstick sensitivity for enhanced long-range accuracy. Two Mappable Quick-Action Buttons: Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles.

Customize your gaming experience with two mappable buttons, allowing up to four different switchable profiles. Android Mobile Companion App: Make on-the-go adjustments to control performance, check battery status, and discover new compatible games.

Make on-the-go adjustments to control performance, check battery status, and discover new compatible games. Superhuman Hearing*: From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage.

From quiet footsteps sneaking up, to enemy weapon reloads, Turtle Beach’s exclusive sound setting lets gamers hear every detail for the ultimate gaming audio advantage. Turtle Beach Signature Presets*: Customize game audio with four audio EQ presets: Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost.

Customize game audio with four audio EQ presets: Signature Sound, Bass Boost, Bass & Treble Boost, and Vocal Boost. Immersive Vibration Feedback*: Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers offer enhanced feedback for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay.

Dual rumble motors in the handles and triggers offer enhanced feedback for ultra-realistic next-gen gameplay. 3.5mm Headset Connection*: Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any 3.5mm connected headset.

Take advantage of proven Turtle Beach audio enhancements by plugging in any 3.5mm connected headset. Mic Monitoring*: Hear and adjust the volume of your own voice to avoid shouting while chatting.

Hear and adjust the volume of your own voice to avoid shouting while chatting. Game & Chat Mix*: Conveniently located game & chat mix controls.

*Features only available in wired mode.

