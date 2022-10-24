Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced Sharyl Givens has been appointed as the Company’s Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Givens will be responsible for driving Splunk’s continued success in attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the industry, including through its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitment.

“Driving an inclusive, collaborative, people-focused culture is an important part of what has made Splunk so successful,” said Gary Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Splunk. “As we focus on building towards Splunk’s next chapter and further strengthening our community, we’re pleased to welcome Sharyl to the team. She shares our focus on creating and developing world-class teams with diverse backgrounds, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise and leadership.”

With over 20 years of experience, Givens has a proven track record of successfully developing and leading human resources strategy. She joins Splunk after 11 years at Proofpoint in human resources leadership roles, including the past eight years as Chief Human Resources Officer. At Proofpoint, Givens was responsible for driving global business growth through people-centric human resources initiatives, including key talent development, DEI and wellness programs. Previously, she held human resources roles at Rambus, SanDisk, Dolby Laboratories, Opsware (formerly Loudcloud) and Calico Commerce.

“The workplace has evolved tremendously over the last two years, putting a spotlight on how companies support employees and invest in their professional and personal goals,” said Givens. “Splunk has always stood out to me for its culture of transparency and its recognition that Splunkers are key to the company’s current and future success. I couldn’t be more excited to join this passionate and hard-working team, and look forward to building on our already strong programs with the goal of unlocking greater levels of growth, performance and connectivity across our workplace.”

