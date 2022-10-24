Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 24, 2022!

Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Vontier will also hold a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. ET that day.

The call can be accessed via webcast or by dialing +1 800-343-1703, within the U.S. or +1 785-424-1226 outside the U.S., along with the conference ID: 1228654 or passcode: 65327. Webcast information and related conference call materials will be made available in the "Investors" section of Vontier’s website, www.vontier.com, prior to the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation, or by dialing +1 800-723-6062 within the U.S. or +1 402-220-2665 outside the U.S. (Conference ID: 1228654).

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.

