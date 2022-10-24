WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) (“WeWork”), the leading global flexible space provider, today announced that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, it will issue financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company will conduct a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, following the release of its earnings materials.

Earnings call details, the company’s earnings release, and related materials will be available on WeWork’s Investor Relations website at investors.wework.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the same website after the call.

WeWork announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the investor relations section of its website (investors.wework.com) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About WeWork:

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we’ve become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Source: We Work

Category: Investor Relations

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005816/en/