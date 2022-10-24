Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 24, 2022!

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Atlanta, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern daylight time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review third quarter performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (877) 545-0320
International: (973) 528-0002
Participant Access Code: 136718

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 46892

The playback can be accessed through November 17, 2022, at 9:00am EST.

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: [email protected]. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

[email protected]

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODY2NjYwNyM1MjA4NzE5IzIwMTA1NTA=
Piedmont-Office-Realty-Trust-I.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles