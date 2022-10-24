CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced appointments related to the Company’s clean energy initiatives.

Erik Mayer has been appointed vice president, clean ammonia growth. In this newly created role, he will lead a team focused on the evaluation and development of CF Industries’ blue ammonia capacity expansion. Mr. Mayer has been with CF Industries for 17 years, most recently serving as vice president, clean energy solutions. He has also been vice president, product management, ammonia, and held numerous roles at the Donaldsonville Complex. Mr. Mayer will report to Ashraf Malik, senior vice president, manufacturing and distribution.

Lei Chen has joined CF Industries as vice president, clean energy solutions. In this role, she will lead a team charged with working across the Company and with potential partners to support the Company’s decarbonization strategy and develop market opportunities for CF Industries to manufacture and sell blue and green ammonia. Ms. Chen brings the Company 20 years of experience in the energy industry. Most recently, she was Head of Business Development in Fuels for Alimentation Couche-Tard / Circle K. Prior to that, she had a long-standing career with BP and held a number of commercial development roles with BP supply, trading, and downstream businesses. Ms. Chen will report to Chris Bohn, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

About CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

At CF Industries, our mission is to provide clean energy to feed and fuel the world sustainably. With our employees focused on safe and reliable operations, environmental stewardship, and disciplined capital and corporate management, we are on a path to decarbonize our ammonia production network – the world’s largest – to enable green and blue hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement and other industrial activities. Our manufacturing complexes in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, an unparalleled storage, transportation and distribution network in North America, and logistics capabilities enabling a global reach underpin our strategy to leverage our unique capabilities to accelerate the world’s transition to clean energy. CF Industries routinely posts investor announcements and additional information on the Company’s website at www.cfindustries.com and encourages those interested in the Company to check there frequently.

