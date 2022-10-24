ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a/ Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced the launch of the second phase of its global integrated brand marketing, with the new ‘Forced Smiles’ creative ad campaign to support its rebrand.

Developed in partnership with ad agency Whale, the multi-channel, multi-market campaign features a new ‘Forced Smiles’ creative ad that plays on the false reactions that we emote when receiving bad or ill-conceived gifts from our family and friends.

The creative follows the story of a man being gifted with an unwanted, tennis-racket-shaped present leading to him putting on his best forced smile on his face to appease his family. A Wish portal then opens above him and different items from his Wish list begin falling into his living room. One of those items is a set of bagpipes which land in his arms, giving him the gift he really wished for, and igniting a genuine smile. Luckily for shoppers, they can now share their Wish list with loved ones to avoid the annual awkward gift opening time where forced smiles abound. See the ad here.

The ‘Forced Smiles’ campaign marks the second installment of Wish’s rebrand campaign which began in August of this year. As part of the new campaign, a series of advertisements, including both video and audio formats, will run across digital, TV and streaming, radio and social platforms in the UK, US, Germany, Italy, Canada and Australia.

The 7-week campaign kicked off on October 15, to tie in with the peak planning and buying period for the festive holiday period, with TV, streaming and audio going live in all regions until Dec. 30.

“This second phase of our marketing campaign marks an important milestone for us, after a year of incredible transformation within the business, as we continue on our mission to build an even greater world of discovery for our shoppers and merchants. We’re looking forward to hearing our customers’ reactions to our latest campaign as we bring them further into the new world of Wish,” said Tarun Jain, Chief Product Officer & Chief Customer Officer at Wish.

As part of the campaign, Wish will be continuing its collaboration with a range of talented content creators to extend the campaign’s reach. Including Adrian Bliss, Baby Tate, Harry Tate and MLMA, each of the influencers have been carefully selected to showcase how Wish provides a discovery-driven personalized shopping experience for all.

Over the last year, Wish has undergone a progressive rebrand where it has made improvements to the consumer and merchant experiences, including faster delivery times and enjoyable new features for shoppers. The new brand was accompanied with a refreshed mission statement - “Bargains Made Fun, Discovery Made Easy” - to reaffirm the company’s commitment to providing a unique and serendipitous shopping experience, where consumers can discover new products around the globe, all driven by personalisation technology and robust merchandising.

About Wish:

Wish (ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish)) brings an affordable and entertaining shopping experience to millions of consumers around the world. Since our founding in San Francisco in 2010, we have become one of the largest global ecommerce platforms, connecting millions of value-conscious consumers to merchants all over the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish+mobile+app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

