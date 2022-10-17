Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 24, 2022!

Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

13 minutes ago
PR Newswire

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q3.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media
[email protected]

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

