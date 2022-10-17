Villere & Co recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Villere St. Denis J. & Co. LLC is an investment management firm based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was originally established in 1911 and has been operated by the Villere family for over a century. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. LLC conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company focuses on the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States, allocating its assets in a variety of sectors and benchmarking its performance against the Russell 3000 Index. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, consumer discretionary, finance, health care, energy, consumer staples, and real estate sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations for just under 21 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for less than 5 quarters on average. In the most recent quarter, Villere St. Denis J. & Co. has had a turnover rate of approximately 6%. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. manages over $2.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 689 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 10 that make up $24 million of its managed assets. Both of Villere St. Denis J. & Co.’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its managed assets growing significantly from $1 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over half of its client base. Villere St. Denis J. & Co. currently offers its Balanced Fund and Equity Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $1.26Bil. The top holdings were PLMR(6.98%), ROP(5.11%), and SYK(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Villere & Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Villere & Co reduced their investment in NAS:ON by 737,518 shares. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.4.

On 10/17/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $59.79 per share and a market cap of $25.90Bil. The stock has returned 37.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Villere & Co reduced their investment in NAS:FHB by 1,519,141 shares. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.19.

On 10/17/2022, First Hawaiian Inc traded for a price of $26.41 per share and a market cap of $3.37Bil. The stock has returned -4.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, First Hawaiian Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,745,570 shares in NYSE:ONON, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.94 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, On Holding AG traded for a price of $16.52 per share and a market cap of $5.21Bil. The stock has returned -44.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, On Holding AG has a price-book ratio of 5.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -79.06 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The guru established a new position worth 312,385 shares in NAS:MNST, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.15 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Monster Beverage Corp traded for a price of $89.38 per share and a market cap of $47.09Bil. The stock has returned 4.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monster Beverage Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-book ratio of 6.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.49 and a price-sales ratio of 7.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Villere & Co bought 162,115 shares of NYSE:CL for a total holding of 294,831. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.41.

On 10/17/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $72.14 per share and a market cap of $60.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-book ratio of 358.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

