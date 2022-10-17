Violich Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $530.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.48%), AAPL(8.09%), and GOOG(6.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Violich Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 35,002-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.21 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.4 per share and a market cap of $38.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 6,967 shares in NYSE:CI, giving the stock a 0.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $281.41 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Cigna Corp traded for a price of $289.92 per share and a market cap of $88.46Bil. The stock has returned 42.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cigna Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-book ratio of 1.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Violich Capital Management, Inc. bought 49,975 shares of ARCA:AMLP for a total holding of 63,025. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.75.

On 10/17/2022, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $38.88 per share and a market cap of $6.48Bil. The stock has returned 15.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.61.

During the quarter, Violich Capital Management, Inc. bought 42,340 shares of NYSE:PRGO for a total holding of 58,115. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.18.

On 10/17/2022, Perrigo Co PLC traded for a price of $39.27 per share and a market cap of $5.29Bil. The stock has returned -9.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perrigo Co PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Violich Capital Management, Inc. bought 13,030 shares of NYSE:COP for a total holding of 75,924. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.75.

On 10/17/2022, ConocoPhillips traded for a price of $118.36 per share and a market cap of $150.68Bil. The stock has returned 63.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ConocoPhillips has a price-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-book ratio of 3.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.04 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

