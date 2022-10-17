Oppenheimer & Close, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $92.00Mil. The top holdings were BRT(7.94%), PFE(6.83%), and SMHI(5.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oppenheimer & Close, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 5,005 shares in NAS:UHAL, giving the stock a 2.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $523.93 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Amerco Inc traded for a price of $532 per share and a market cap of $10.43Bil. The stock has returned -26.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amerco Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC bought 111,217 shares of NAS:HURC for a total holding of 167,446. The trade had a 2.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.5.

On 10/17/2022, Hurco Companies Inc traded for a price of $23.92 per share and a market cap of $157.08Mil. The stock has returned -25.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hurco Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC bought 104,780 shares of NYSE:OR for a total holding of 261,175. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.02.

On 10/17/2022, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -17.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.07 and a price-sales ratio of 10.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 133,600 shares in NAS:GLDD, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.47 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp traded for a price of $7.5 per share and a market cap of $495.63Mil. The stock has returned -48.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC bought 39,305 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 129,695. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 10/17/2022, Intel Corp traded for a price of $26.42 per share and a market cap of $108.48Bil. The stock has returned -48.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

