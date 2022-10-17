Kessler Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

50 WASHINGTON STREET, SUITE 1-A COLUMBUS, IN 47201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 188 stocks valued at a total of $121.00Mil. The top holdings were BAC(8.29%), ABNB(5.97%), and JNJ(5.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kessler Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 40,430 shares. The trade had a 5.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 10/17/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.42 per share and a market cap of $49.85Bil. The stock has returned -7.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Kessler Investment Group, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DOW by 115,576 shares. The trade had a 5.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.7.

On 10/17/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $45.26 per share and a market cap of $32.50Bil. The stock has returned -18.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Kessler Investment Group, LLC bought 50,442 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 51,482. The trade had a 4.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $113.79 per share and a market cap of $1,159.24Bil. The stock has returned -33.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.96, a price-book ratio of 8.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 31,752 shares in AMEX:LNG, giving the stock a 4.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $151.67 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $171.6 per share and a market cap of $42.86Bil. The stock has returned 56.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -655.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Kessler Investment Group, LLC bought 162,711 shares of NYSE:BAC for a total holding of 332,649. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.43.

On 10/17/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.62 per share and a market cap of $270.14Bil. The stock has returned -25.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-book ratio of 1.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.95 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.