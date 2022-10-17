HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 89 stocks valued at a total of $690.00Mil. The top holdings were ORLY(9.43%), JNJ(5.34%), and BRK.B(4.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ORLY by 4,480 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $699.44.

On 10/17/2022, O'Reilly Automotive Inc traded for a price of $736.27 per share and a market cap of $46.62Bil. The stock has returned 17.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ST by 42,660 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.9.

On 10/17/2022, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC traded for a price of $39.7 per share and a market cap of $6.16Bil. The stock has returned -31.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 27.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.97 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 5,069 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $284.56.

On 10/17/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $277.02 per share and a market cap of $612.01Bil. The stock has returned -2.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.72, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MKC by 14,900 shares. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.85.

On 10/17/2022, McCormick & Co Inc traded for a price of $73.63 per share and a market cap of $19.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McCormick & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, HARVEY INVESTMENT CO LLC bought 3,815 shares of NYSE:MA for a total holding of 44,471. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $331.5.

On 10/17/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $295.04 per share and a market cap of $285.12Bil. The stock has returned -16.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-book ratio of 46.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.63 and a price-sales ratio of 13.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

