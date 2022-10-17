OTA Financial Group L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 MANHATTANVILLE ROAD PURCHASE, NY 10577

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $117.00Mil. The top holdings were OXY.WS(17.62%), PHYS(14.71%), and CHKEZ(9.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OTA Financial Group L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought 1,050,619 shares of ARCA:PHYS for a total holding of 1,338,672. The trade had a 11.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.46.

On 10/17/2022, Sprott Physical Gold Trust traded for a price of $12.76 per share and a market cap of $5.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-book ratio of 0.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.13 and a price-sales ratio of 62.80.

The guru sold out of their 1,469,516-share investment in ARCA:PSLV. Previously, the stock had a 4.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.63 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Sprott Physical Silver Trust traded for a price of $6.47 per share and a market cap of $2.93Bil. The stock has returned -20.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a price-book ratio of 0.85.

The guru sold out of their 92,136-share investment in NAS:BND. Previously, the stock had a 3.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.52 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.27 per share and a market cap of $78.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 30,323 shares in NAS:GOOG, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.66 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $100.78 per share and a market cap of $1,310.15Bil. The stock has returned -28.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-book ratio of 5.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.12 and a price-sales ratio of 4.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 373,990 shares in NYSE:BIGZ, giving the stock a 2.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.36 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr traded for a price of $7.08 per share and a market cap of $1.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr has a price-book ratio of 3.48.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

