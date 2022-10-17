Sippican Capital Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

125 High Street Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 98 stocks valued at a total of $94.00Mil. The top holdings were TBBK(4.03%), CVX(3.13%), and NVR(2.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sippican Capital Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 369-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1878.43 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1747.49 per share and a market cap of $69.39Bil. The stock has returned -31.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-book ratio of 17.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 5,397-share investment in NAS:EXPE. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $102.07 during the quarter.

On 10/17/2022, Expedia Group Inc traded for a price of $95.28 per share and a market cap of $15.01Bil. The stock has returned -44.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expedia Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-book ratio of 7.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced their investment in NYSE:WRK by 10,815 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.5.

On 10/17/2022, WestRock Co traded for a price of $32.38 per share and a market cap of $8.23Bil. The stock has returned -28.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-book ratio of 0.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sippican Capital Advisors bought 3,348 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 10,970. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/17/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $113.86 per share and a market cap of $63.03Bil. The stock has returned -34.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Sippican Capital Advisors bought 11,191 shares of NYSE:VFC for a total holding of 27,330. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.14.

On 10/17/2022, VF Corp traded for a price of $29.55 per share and a market cap of $11.48Bil. The stock has returned -57.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VF Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

